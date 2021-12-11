SC constitutes committee to probe appointments in Sindh judiciary

The Supreme Court on Friday constituted a committee to review the appointments made in the lower judiciary of Sindh province. A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case. During the course of proceedings, Justice Bandial remarked that neither tests nor interviews were conducted for the appointments. He said that appointments were made without publishing any advertisement. He said that the reasons for relaxing the age criteria and domicile rules were not given. Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan remarked that rules were violated while making appointments in the subordinate courts. The judge questioned the Sindh High Court’s action under its supervisory jurisdiction. The SHC registrar said that subordinate judiciary followed the same procedure for appointments from 2000. Advocate Munir A Malik argued that it should be scrutinized whether the high court was following the same procedure for appointments or not. The top court directed the high court’s registrar to compile records of the appointments and adjourned hearing of the case till January.













