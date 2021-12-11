Youth, academia to enhance efforts to unveil Indian violations globally: Sultan

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Friday said the Kashmiri youth and academia should enhance its sensitization efforts to unveil Indian state-sponsored human rights violations in IIOJK globally to garner support for Kashmir cause.

Addressing the seminar titled ‘Gross Violations of International Human Rights Law and Humanitarian Laws in IIOJK’ as Chancellor of all universities in Kashmir, the President AJK said it was high time to build up international pressure on India for its unbridled atrocities unleashed over innocent and unarmed Kashmiri freedom activists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

President Sultan Mehmood said: “Kashmiri Diaspora is working to draw attention of the world community towards massive human rights violations in the occupied valley by the occupant Indian forces.”

He assured that he would further highlight the worst human rights violations at every international forum to apprise the world over neglected plight of oppressed Kashmiris.

Sultan informed that he had also led a demonstration in front of the United Nations during its General Assembly session launched by the Pakistani Diaspora and met the world leaders to denude fascist Modi regime.

He added that the Kashmiri Diaspora was proactive in abroad and had launched million marches in the world cities during Kashmir Freedom activism.

President Sultan regretted the double standards of the so-called world community and said the world was acknowledging the Indian human rights violations in IIOJK but did not support the Kashmir cause.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the Kashmir case at every forum and drew the world attention towards the Indian occupant forces’ human rights violation.

“India is not considering the Kashmir issue as a dispute but the world has come to know about its nefarious designs to massacre Kashmiris in IIOJK,” he said.

He urged the world community to build pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir issue according to UN resolutions.