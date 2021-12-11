Sit-in before UN office to highlight Kashmiris plight

On international human rights day, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Kashmir chapter organized a sit in demonstration in front of the United Nations Islamabad office here on Friday to highlight plight of Kashmiris in the Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The speakers at the event said India, despite signing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) document, was violating all human rights in the IIJOK.

It was highlighted during the protest that Kashmir was under military lockdown since August 5, 2019.

Under the illegal and humiliating draconian law AFSPA, Indian occupational forces has martyred and disappeared thousands of Kashmiris people, besides completely blinding hundreds of people in Indian occupied Kashmir, the speakers noted. They said India was using different draconian laws to detain and arrest Kashmiris in false and fabricated cases.

The APHC leaders urged United Nations to take strict notice of human rights abuses in Indian occupied Kashmir by Indian occupying forces and India should be made responsible of war crimes in international court of justice.