Awareness campaign about blasphemy laws soon: Ashrafi

Special Representative to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that an awareness campaign about the Tauheen-i-Namoos-e-Risalat and Tauheen-i-Mazhab [blasphemy laws] would soon be started across the country. Talking to the media at Grand Mosque Behria Town here on Friday, he said the elements which misuse the religion for their own interests were criminals. Ashrafi said that followers of all religions in the country strongly condemn the Sialkot lynching of the Sri Lankan factory manager and appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to treat it as a test case and order a speedy trial for it. “Those involved in the incident had not only brought bad name to the religion but the country as well,” he added. He said that he, along with an ulema delegation from different schools of thought, had visited Sri Lankan High Commission office and conveyed their condolences to the people of Sri Lanka over the tragic incident. Ashrafi urged the nation to make united efforts to maintain the atmosphere of peace and tolerance in the country, saying that nation should be united against not only terrorism but also against extremism for strengthening the institutions. He said that extremism was playing a role of poison, so collective efforts were needed to counter the situation.













