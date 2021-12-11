Korea hands over Covid related medical equipment to NDMA

Government of Republic of Korea handed over Covid related medical equipment here in Islamabad. The Korean Ambassador Suh Sangpyo handed over 2000 Covid test kits, 5 ventilators and 10 oxygen concentrators to NDMA in a ceremony. Dr. Nausheen Hamid the Parliamentary Secretary Health graced the occasion as chief guest. Officials of NDMA, Ministry of NHSR&C, MOFA, NIH and Korean Embassy were also present at the occasion. Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz HI (M) thanked the ambassador and Government of Republic of Korea for extending support to Pakistan. The Korean Ambassador while appreciating Pakistan Government’s successful response to Covid 19 emphasized the need for greater cooperation amongst countries to combat Covid 19 pandemic. Dr. Nausheen Hamid on the occasion said, “It is almost two years that we are living in the world of uncertainty, facing challenges like never before, Pakistan was, by the grace of God, able to overcome these challenges. NDMA played a very vital role in helping combat these challenges by providing the necessary medical equipment, and procurement of vaccine”.













