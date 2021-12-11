Right to education teaches all other rights: UMT chief

President of the University of Management and Technology (UMT), Ibrahim HasanMurad, said on the occasion of Human Rights Day that the major cause of deepening violence and turmoil in the society, mob justice, rising inequalities, widening ignorance and intolerance is our decaying education system.

The President UMT expressed about varsity’s Centre for Human Rights and Justice, which is working for the promotion of human rights and raising awareness on international and refugee law. He told that purposeful quality education inspires people to be good human beings and teaches them how to respect the rights of fellow human beings. Without good education we cannot gain better access to justice, create economic opportunities and ensure social protection for the citizens; he added.

Murad further expressed that Human Rights Day is an opportunity to reaffirm the significance of human rights in re-building the world we long for as global citizens with total harmony, interconnectedness, and shared humanity.

Throwing light on the contributions of UMT, Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that UMT is creating equal educational and employment opportunities without discrimination. He added that UMT is working for the enablement of education for the youth especially belonging to the remote areas of Punjab, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Sindh. Mr Murad, as part of his advocacy campaign for human rights, has announced scholarships worth billions of rupees for the students from Afghanistan and Palestine. He also shared that we need to find a way out to rebuild a better world by placing human rights at the heart of our legislation and implementation.