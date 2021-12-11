Trade activity on rise at Torkham border

Various organizations of the Government of Pakistan are fulfilling their responsibilities at Torkham border by ensuring smooth movement at border.

The Pak-Afghan border is being expanded at Torkham to ease overcrowding following an increase in pedestrian traffic on both sides. In this regard, for the convenience of people coming and going from Afghanistan to Pakistan, separate queues of Pak-Afghan pedestrians and for women are being formed. So not only rush on pedestrian terminal can be reduced but also the passengers can be allowed to go by fulfilling the legal requirements in less time.

Expansion of space for pedestrians will start from Pak-Afghan Torkham Gate. Trade activity has been on the rise since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, and work is underway on a trade terminal at Torkham to facilitate traders.