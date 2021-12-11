Footwear exports witness record 12.02pc increase

Footwear exports during the first four months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 12.02 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-Oct 2021, Footwear worth $47,708 exported as compared to exports worth $42,589 during same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Footwear increased by 6.06 percent, worth of $38,929 were exported as compared to the exports of $36,703 of same period of last year. Meanwhile, Other Footwear exports also increased by 52.57 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worth $8,721 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded $5,716.













