Talent gap among global economies widens amid pandemic: IMD

The talent level gap between global economies widened due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report released by the Institute of Management Development (IMD).

The IMD’s World Talent Ranking 2021 report, which ranked 64 economies based on investment and development, appeal and readiness, however, says that this gap can be narrowed with proper decision-making by government and company leadership. It says that to sustain productivity under unprecedented crises it is essential to maintain a high level of motivation. These attributes were most displayed by Switzerland, which was ranked number one for the fifth year running. The European country ranked first in both investment and development and appeal, and third in readiness – the result of public expenditure on education, implementation of apprenticeships, prioritisation of employee training and the overall effectiveness of its health system.

The top 10 countries on the IMD’s index were all in Europe. Switzerland, Sweden, Luxembourg, Norway, Denmark, Austria, Iceland, Finland, the Netherlands and Germany displayed the prevailing strength that these economies enjoy in all the factors under consideration. With the exception of Luxembourg’s score of 23 in readiness, none of those in the top 10 registered lower than 18th in any factor.

Eastern Asian economies followed in investment and development, and readiness, as they lay importance on education and the development of local talent. North America was second in the appeal factor, showing the attractiveness that the US and Canada have in the international talent pool of skilled workers.

Talent-weak economies, on the other hand, are suffering even more from brain drain than is consistent with the blows of the pandemic and the need to find a job anywhere.

The labour market was one of the worst-hit sectors during the pandemic, forcing concepts like teleworking and home-office to be ingrained in workforces all over the world. In addition, a general shift in preferences of workers towards a more flexible work-life balance have become key documented trends in many of the largest economies in the world, the report said.