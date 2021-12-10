Bitcoin falls to $48,935 as cryptos turn bearish

The cryptocurrencies turned bearish on Friday, with market capitalisation declining 1.6 percent to $2.42 trillion as of 1240 hours GMT. The largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin price went down by 0.80 percent to reach $48,935. The price is down by 14 percent over the last seven days. With this fresh decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest cryptocurrency has reached 924 billion. Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, shed 3.37 percent to reach $4,161. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $489 billion. Ether’s price is down by around 12 percent over the last seven days.













