Pakistan sees fastest export growth in South Asia in Nov: Dawood

Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan’s exports witnessed the fastest growth rate in South Asia during November 2021.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Dawood claimed that the country’s exports grew by 33.5 percent in November as compared to Bangladesh’s 31.3 percent and India’s 26.5 percent growth. “This has been made possible by the hard work of our exporters and they deserve praise for this accomplishment,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s exports during November jumped to a historic monthly high of $2.903 billion as compared to $2.174 billion during the corresponding period of 2020-21. Announcing the same on Twitter on December 1, Dawood had said that the figures had surpassed the government’s target of $2.6 billion. The commerce advisor had shared that during the first five months of the current financial year (5MFY22), Pakistan’s exports increased by 27 per cent to $12.365 billion, as compared to $9.747 billion recorded in the same period last year; this he said, was against a target of $12.2 billion for the said period.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has set a target of $38 billion for exports of goods and services for the ongoing fiscal year whereas Razak Dawood has expressed optimism that the government would try and exceed the target, reaching $40 billion in the current fiscal year.