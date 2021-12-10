Voices of Solidarity aims to promote women leadership

On Monday, December 6th, Vital Voices Global Partnership hosted the “Voices of Solidarity” event, in New York, USA.

Organized by Vital Voices Global Partnership, – an organization that promotes women leadership to solve issues relating from gender-based violence to the climate crisis etc. – Voices of Solidarity is the presentation of the Vital Voices Solidarity Award to exceptional men who have displayed tenacity and compassion in advocating on behalf of women across the globe.

On the sidelines of this event, Mr. Salman Sufi, founder of the Salman Sufi Foundation (SSF), met with former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, who is also the co-founder of Vital Voices, and Mr. Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Albania, who was selected as the honoree for the Vital Solidarity Award this year. They showed great appreciation for Salman Sufi Foundation’s recent work on assisting Afghan women refugees’ with safety and shelter in Pakistan. SSF has been involved in a number of projects which has put Pakistan on the map when it comes to women’s empowerment and safety, including working with Afghan women to provide them with safe spaces.

SSF has also worked closely with the Vital Voices Global Partnership for the empowerment and rehabilitation of women in need of shelter from domestic violence or in need of financial independence in the form of freedom of mobility.

Mr. Salman Sufi himself was selected as an honoree for Voices of Solidarity Award 2017, in recognition of his dedicated efforts and significant contributions to the cause of women’s empowerment in Punjab. His contribution in the drafting of the Punjab Protection of Women Against Voilence Act 2016 and conseqeuntly the implementation of South Asia’s first Violence Against Women Center in Multan, Pakistan earned him global recognition. Other similar projects that Salman Sufi Foundation has worked on over the years include; Women on Wheels Initiative, SaafBath, O2 Bank, and the women-led entrepreneurship project, The Pasticceria, among other projects.