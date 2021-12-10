Extraction 2 first look: Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake is on a mission in these ‘ice-cold snaps’

In Extraction 2, the action moves from Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka to a much colder place as our hero Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) can be seen posing on what looks like a train traversing a snowy landscape. The first look from the upcoming action-thriller Extraction 2 is out. The film, which brings back both director Sam Hargrave and actor Chris Hemsworth, is a sequel to 2020’s Extraction. The action moves from Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka to a much colder place as our hero Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) can be seen posing on what looks like a train traversing a snowy landscape.













