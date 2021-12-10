Jazz brings Pakistan’s first-ever drive-in concert to Islamabad

Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider, is partnering with Active Media to bring Pakistan’s first-ever drive-in concert to Islamabad on the 11th of December 2021 at Park View City.

Being touted as this year’s biggest musical event, Jazz is looking to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDTM for the Most Cars in a Music Drive-In Concert. The major attractions include a star-studded artist lineup which includes Atif Aslam, Ali Azmat, and Bilal Khan, and one of the grandest fireworks show ever witnessed in the country.

Apart from enthralling the audience with electrifying performances, next-level stage production and fireworks, the Jazz Drive-in Concert, will give the residents of Islamabad a chance to participate in a momentous event.

“The Jazz Drive-in Concert will be the first-of-its-kind music concert in Pakistan and is inspired by the success of our drive-in cinemas. These initiatives are a testament to Jazz being a lifestyle brand offering customers an entertaining experience, driven by innovation. I request families to come and enjoy this new way of witnessing a concert and support us as we aim to make the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDTM,” said Asif Aziz, Jazz CCO.

Tickets for the event can be bought through Bookitnow.pk. If concertgoers pay via JazzCash at the venue or at the manifold ticket-selling sites, they can avail cashback offers.

Concertgoers will be provided space to park their vehicles in an orderly manner, so they can enjoy the concert from the comfort and safety of their vehicles. Food stalls will also be set up and concert-goers can avail 25% discount paying via JazzCash QR Code.

The event will be implementing all the standard COVID-19 protocols, as the physical wellbeing of concert-goers is a priority for the organizers.

