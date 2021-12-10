Beyoncé and Jay-Z prove they’re still crazy in love

All together now: They’re still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We’re talking about music’s biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper’s 52nd birthday-and judging by the new photos the “Formation” singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post-the pair are as close as ever.

In the candid photos, Beyoncé sparkled from head to toe thanks to a crystal-encrusted Gucci x Balenciaga jacket and equally dazzling Gucci pants, fingerless gloves and heels. Meanwhile, the birthday boy opted for less splashy attire, sporting a dark shirt, pants and bomber jacket and sneakers. The mom of three also shared photos of her husband in front of a cake and sweet snaps of them embracing in a kiss. If the love between them wasn’t clear enough, it was also the theme of the singer’s dazzling accessory: a crystal-adorned Gucci purse in the shape of an anatomical heart.

As to be expected, the Beyhive couldn’t get enough of the new images, and the post has already amassed more than 3 million likes. In addition to ringing in another birthday, it’s been an extra-special year for the monumental rapper, as he was also recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “I’ve turned to Jay-Z’s words at different points in my life, whether I was brushing dirt off my shoulder on the campaign trail, or sampling his lyrics on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the 50th anniversary of the Selma march to Montgomery,” former President Barack Obama said in footage played at the induction ceremony. “Today, Jay-Z is one of the most renowned artists in history and an embodiment of the American dream.”

In April, Bey and Jay also celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary and later starred together in Tiffany & Co.’s “ABOUT LOVE” collection campaign. As Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany and Co.’s EVP of product & communications, said in a statement, “Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story.”