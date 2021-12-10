Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Mazel tov to the happy couple! Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen celebrated their 20th anniversary Wednesday, Dec. 8. The Borat star shared a slideshow of him and his wife doing what they do best: being goofy and adorable AF. He captioned his sweet Instagram post quoting beloved bear Winnie the Pooh, “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever.”

He joked, “Happy Anniversary my love. I’m writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location – after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages.”

The Australian actress posted the same series of the sweet photos, captioning her gushing tribute with, “Happy Anniversary. 20 years,” adding a heart-emoji along with the matching Pooh quote. The comedic couple have three children together: daughters, Olive, 13, and Elula, 10, and son, Montgomery, 5.

The world-famous couple, who tied the knot in March 2010, recently moved to Fisher’s native country of Australia.

Fisher told the Daily Telegraph’s Stellar magazine earlier this year that she was happiest in Australia. “I miss it when I’m not here,” she admitted. “I don’t feel any pressure when I’m in Australia. I don’t have to say or do or be anything. I mean, I don’t even have to wear shoes!”

Though home, of course, is wherever her husband and kids are. “I’m lucky enough to be able to stay at home and be with my family,” she said. “I used to devour every script, but now I’m focused on my family life, which has brought me so much satisfaction in a deep way.”