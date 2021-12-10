Katrina-Vicky wedding: Details about expensive dresses surface

The wedding of Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif with co-actor Vicky Kaushal is done and dusted and details about their wedding dress were disclosed.

The dresses were designed by famous Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. He took to his official Instagram page to reveal the details about it.

She wore his classic signature red-coloured bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk that had fine tilla work and it was meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. Moreover, the fashion designer mentioned that Katrina Kaif’s wedding dress paid home to Vicky Kaushal’s Punjabi roots. The veil was custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in silver electroplated in gold.

Her dress got paired with bridal jewellery that was made of uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery hand-strung pearls.

As far as her husband was concerned, He wore an ivory silk sherwani that was made of intricate marori embroidery along with his signature handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons in a kurta and churidar.

His shawl was a tussar georgette that had a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders.

The gold Benarasi silk tissue safa was matched with a handcrafted kilangi whereas the statement necklace was studded in brilliant-cut and rose-cut diamonds along with emeralds, quartz and tourmalines in 18k gold.