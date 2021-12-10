Netherland’s Siegfried Aikman becomes Pakistan hockey’s head coach for five years

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has appointed Dutch coach Siegfried Aikman as the national team’s new head coach for five years. Pakistan are leaving for Bangladesh to take part in the Asian Champions Trophy. The head coach at the Asian Champions Trophy, though, will be Khawaja Muhammad Junaid while Aikman will travel as part of the team management. Aikman will take full charge following the Asian Champions Trophy, which begins December 14. “Aikman will be coach the team for the next five years, till the 2026 FIH World Cup,” PHF secretary Asif Bajwa said on Friday. Aikman, who has Indian-Surinamese roots, was previously coach of the Japanese team, taking them to the Asian Games gold medal in 2018 before leaving following this year’s Tokyo Olympics. “With Aikman’s appointment, the PHF has filled all its bases to bring Pakistan back to the top table of world hockey,” Bajwa said, with the PHF having also appointed former Olympian Ahmed Alam as the team’s goalkeeping coach.

Aikman told media that he had met with the national team players on the last day of the training camp on Thursday. “The boys have the potential but it’s about harnessing that in the right way,” Aikman said. “We will move ahead in future through short and long term plans to improve Pakistan hockey and bridge the gap between Pakistan and the top teams in the world.” Aikman, who acted as a consultant for the Pakistan team at the recently-concluded FIH Junior World Cup in India where the team finished 11th, said his main focus would be to improve players’ fitness levels. “We also need to make the boys mentally strong and work on improving their technique,” he added. Junaid said that he welcomed Aikman as head coach and they would “work as one team” at the Asian Champions Trophy. A reunion with Japan comes quickly for Aikman with Pakistan facing his former side in their opener on December 14. Pakistan will then face Malaysia on December 15, two days before their clash with archrivals India. Pakistan will face South Korea on December 18 and will finish their round-robin campaign against hosts Bangladesh the following day. The final is set for December 22. “I can’t predict what will happen at the Asian Champions Trophy but we will work hard to give our best,” Aikman said. Pakistan were declared joint-winners with India in the last edition of the Asian Champions Trophy in Oman in 2018 after the final could not be played due to a thunderstorm.

Three Dar Hockey Academy Boys in Pakistan squad: The Dar Hockey Academy picks talented boys, mostly in their early teens, from all over Pakistan. The outstation boys are provided with schooling, boarding and lodging in Lahore. They are coached by a team led by some renowned Olympian or World Cup veteran at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore. Many are then picked by the departmental teams. Next, the best among them gain selection for the national sides. Pakistan team for the Asian Champions Trophy starting from this Sunday in the Bangladesh capital of Dhaka includes three boys from the Dar Hockey Academy. All the three players, Waqar (goalkeeper), Aqueel Ahmed and Hammad-ud-din Anjum appeared for Pakistan in the recently concluded Junior World Cup in India. Now, they will be making their debut for the national senior side.