Lahore Open Polo Championship DP-SS, Barry’s-BN2, Coca Cola register victories

LAHORE: Diamond Paints-Sheikhoo Steel, Barry’s-BN 2 and Coca Cola registered convincing victories in the Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 matches at the Lahore Polo Club Ground here on Friday. High-flying Andres Llorente helped Diamond Paints-Sheikhoo Steel thrash Guard Group by a big margin of 11-1. The star of the day, Andres Llorente, displayed outstanding polo skills and techniques and contributed with seven superb goals in Diamond Paints-Sheikhoo Steel’s triumph. Mir Huzaifa Ahmed was another star of the day from the winning side as he fired in fabulous four goals. The only goal from the winning team was converted by Taimur Ali Malik. The second match of the day saw Barry’s-BN2 trouncing Master Paints by a good margin of 4-0. Babar Naseem played tremendously from Barry’s/BN 2 as he banged in a beautiful brace while his teammates Hamza Mawaz Khan and Ernesto Trotz scored one goal apiece. No goal was struck by any of the Master Paints players. The closely-contested third match of the day was won by Coca Cola, who defeated Monnoo Polo by a close margin of 6-5. Waqas Khan and Tomas Reinoso emerged as star of the day as both played superb polo and pumped in two goals each from the winning side while Shaikh Muhammad Raffay and Mian Abbas Mukhtar converted one goal. The losing side also fought hard against the winners as their Iranian player Amir Reza Behboudi played superb polo against Barry’s-BN2 and fired in fabulous five goals but his efforts couldn’t bear fruit for his team.













