POA forms committee for Queen’s Baton Relay event in Karachi

LAHORE: The Queen’s Baton Relay for the 22nd Commonwealth Games started it Commonwealth journey from the Buckingham Palace on October 7, 2021. The Baton, in its journey of 72 nations spread over 90,000 miles journey, will reach Karachi on December 27. The Queen’s Baton will be with the citizens of Karachi for three days during the Baton Relay period of 269 days. Commonwealth Games Association Pakistan’s President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan has formed an Organising Committee to welcome and celebrate the Baton Relay and hold different programs. The committee is led by Chairperson Fatima Lakhani, including Deputy Chairman Syed Waseem Hashmi, Organising Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, Chief Coordinator Parvaiz Ahmed and Media Coordinator Asif Azeem. Other members are Muhammad Jahangir, Muhammad Shafiq, Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung, Nargis Rahimtoola, Veena Salman Masood, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, Tehmina Asif and Asghar Baloch. Sindh Rangers, Sindh Police, Administrator DHA, Representative of Commissioner Sindh, Representative of Administrator Karachi Metropolitan, Representative of Sindh Sports Board and the POA will also be part of the Organising Committee of QBR event.













