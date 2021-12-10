Indian farmers win

The perseverance of India’s farming community has finally paid off with the Modi administration taking a step back and repealing the controversial farm law. For more than a year, they camped outside Delhi and withstood the fiercest state action but didn’t budge because turning the agri sector to corporations would have driven farmers further into subsistence. And at a time when farmer suicide, already a very big problem in India, is at a historic high rate, introducing such so-called reforms was a very cruel blow for the people that give the big country its food.

No doubt the likely loss in upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pardesh proved to be the game changer. But it’s clear that the government did not expect the protests to last this long. However, now that it’s strategy of muscling this policy into law has failed, there is the chance of this turning into a pivotal precedent that casts a very long shadow on other affairs as well. Already Modi’s economic reforms are failing very badly, and now it has one more loss to show, which is not going to sit well with its supporters.

There is a very valuable lesson in the farmers’ win for India’s once vibrant civil society, which has been shocked into silence ever since Modi came to power in 2014. Because if one segment of society can stand up for its rights, brave a very harsh crackdown, and still win, then others can be inspired to do the same. Over the years that BJP has been in power there has been a very clear slide of the whole country’s governing machinery towards extreme right wing, pro-Hindutva politics, which does not speak very highly of the ‘world’s biggest democracy’. How much longer India’s civil society is going to tolerate this insult remains to be seen. *