Govt to present mini-budget next week says Shaukat Tarin

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that the government is bringing a mini-budget next week under an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said tax exemption on food items will not end. Customs duty on make-up items, clothes, shoes, and other imported luxury items including perfumes will be increased Shaukat Tarin said, while giving an interview to a foreign Urdu website.

Petrol prices had not come down till now after falling prices in the world market, however, petrol prices in Pakistan will be reduced in the coming weeks, Finance Adviser said.