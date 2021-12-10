PM Imran inaugurates much awaited Green Line Bus project in Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated the trial operation of the much-awaited Green Line Bus Rapid Transit project in Karachi.

The premier will inaugurate first phase of the hybrid bus project under Karachi Transformation Plan. Inauguration was held at the main station of the Green Line project at Numaish Chowrangi today (Friday).

The premier was accompanied by senior officials, including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and federal Planning Minister Asad Umar and will leave for Islamabad after the project’s inauguration.

The project was said to be completed by the end of 2017, but kept getting new deadlines.

The bus service will comprise 80 hybrid buses that will ply a route of 22 kilometres from Surjani to the Municipal Park near Jama Cloth market with 23 stations located on each km.

Green Line Bus Rapid Transit

The Green Line Bus project was announced by the PML-N’s federal government in July 2014. On February 26, 2016, the foundation stone of the 17.8 km long track from Surjani to Guru Mandir was laid.

Modern state-of-the-art lifts and automatic ticketing systems will facilitate passengers on every bus station. All details about the arrival and departure of buses will be available on digital screens installed on bus stations.

Each bus will have a capacity of 200 to 250 passengers while the fare is said to be set between Rs20 and Rs50. The buses will have a complete system from USB ports to wheelchairs.

In the second phase of the project, buses will run to the Tower. Under the Green Line Bus project, a two-storey underpass is being constructed at Guru Mandir and Numaish Chowrangi, where not only buses will run on international standards, but accommodation will also be provided.

A control room with at least 900 cameras has also been set up for monitoring of the project and security of passengers.