LAHORE: Police arrested a man for allegedly blackmailing a woman with her objectionable video in Lahore, Friday.

According to the police, the arrested man extorted Rs40 million and 50 tola of gold jewellery from the woman by blackmailing her with an objectionable video. The man is a fake pir and would extort money from citizens, the police said.

Last month, a fake pir had allegedly raped a woman in Tibba Sultanpur, a town in Punjab province, while claiming to free her of jinn.