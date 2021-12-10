Committee tasked to kill rodents in BISE Lahore old building

Lahore: A committee comprising of three members has been constituted by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore for the killing of rats in the degree record cell of the board.

The complaint was forwarded by the staff members of BISE Lahore to the board chairman.

The presence of rats was indicated in the old building having records and degrees of the students.

They requested the board chairman for prompt action to get rid of the degree-eating rodents.

The committee was instructed to submit the report after solving the problem and securing the record of students stored in the building.