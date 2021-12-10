Pakistan Citizen Portal sees record surge in registrations with 3.7 million members

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP): The number of registered persons at the Pakistan Citizen Portal has crossed 3.7 million, marking a record increase in members at the Prime Minister’s complaint redressal platform.

The monthly data released by the PM’s Delivery Unit on Friday showed that 4.4 million complaints were registered with the Portal, of which 4.2 million were from within the country and 215,000 by the overseas Pakistanis.

The number of registered individuals from Punjab is 2.2 million, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa 0.6 million and Sindh 0.5 million.

From Balochistan, 51,000 citizens while from Islamabad Capital Territory, 77,000 citizens have registered with the Portal.

The PMDU said so far, four million complaints had been addressed at the Portal.

Forty-five percent citizens expressed satisfaction over the performance of Pakistan Citizen Portal, according to the PMDU.