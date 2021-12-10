Country either faced dictators or regimes installed by military, says Bilawal

On Friday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized that the need of the hour is to support such a culture in the country that honors human rights, Daily Times reported.

He said that democracy should be strengthened and democratic values should be promoted. “In true democracies, compromise on human freedom and the rights of individuals is unthinkable,” he commented.

Bilawal lamented there were elements in the country which were always on a lookout for opportunities to trample upon human rights. “This is because most of the time we have either had dictatorships in the country or the regimes installed by the military,” PPP chairman opined.