Citizen in Islamabad injured by knife attack during morning walk

On Friday, a morning walker was injured by a knife attack in the famous F-9 Park in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The famous Fatima Jinnah Park is located in F-9 and people used to go there for the morning walk.

However, the attacker stabbed and injured the citizen when he was doing his morning walk in the park.

Police reached the spot and shifted the injured citizen to hospital, although, the accused was escaped. The police vowed to arrest the attacker at the earliest.

Moreover, newly appointed IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis took notice of the incident and directed immediate action over the incident.