Murder suspect run away from LHC

On Friday, a man run away from the Lahore High Court following rejection of his bail plea by the court, Daily Times reported.

As he was fleeing, Shahzad Ahmad, the suspect, came face to face with complainants in the case following which scuffle ensued between him and the latter.

However, Shahzad still managed to break free from their shackles and disappeared.

The security personal deputed at the LHC area detained the people accompanying the suspect. Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry heard Shahzad’s petition, which he had filed through Akbar Chohan Advocate.

Case had been lodged against the suspect at district Okara’s Shaboor police station under section 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code.