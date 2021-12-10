Farmers protest against urea price hike in DG Khan

On Friday, after the heavy increase in prices of urea fertilizers, farmers and growers of district Bahawalnagar and tehsil Kot Chattha in DG Khan have been furious over the increasing prices, Daily Times reported.

Farmers in both cities also rejected government claims that people associated with the agriculture industry were prosperous in the ruling government.

Kissan Ithihad President Qazi Zulfiqar Hussain maintained that government claims about farmers benefit from the government was a complete lie.

He said that farmers are living in poor conditions. He said urea fertilizer is not even available at Rs2,500 that was earlier available at Rs1770.

Another grower Abdul Rasheed said farmers have been forced to stand in long queues to get fertilizers for their fields.

“There are no checks and balances to control the black sale of frizzlers,” he added.