Shahbaz Gill asks PTA to take action against bad internet service providers

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has asked the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take action against bad internet service providers.

Dr Shahbaz Gill was commenting on a tweet by the PTA in which it was responding to a complaint by an internet user.

The user was seen stating how internet service providers in Pakistan were charging their customers highly but failing to provide quality service.

In response, the PTI urged the customer to file a complaint on its consumer support centre number which operates from 9am-9pm throughout the week.

It also called on the user to register a complaint on its online portal.

Gill, who saw the tweet, slammed the PTA and urged it to take action rather than “introduce red tape culture.”

“PTA please don’t introduce red tape culture. Private companies offering awful service now a days. Instead of diverting/routing this complaint to another forum, rather take action against bad service providers,” he tweeted.

In response, the telecom regulator informed the PM’s aide that it has a proper mechanism in place for complaints related to telecom issues.

“Users are updated on their complaints till they reach a conclusion. Users are encouraged to use automated complaint lodging mechanism. PTA looks into all complaints & gets them resolved,” it added.