COVID-19: Pakistan logs 313 new cases, 9 deaths

On Friday, according to the latest stats released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 9 coronavirus deaths and 313 new cases in the last 24 hours (Thursday).

After adding the fresh cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,288,366. However, the overall death toll surged 28,812.

Moreover, a total of 28,812 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 313 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.72 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 758.

Statistics 10 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,978

Positive Cases: 313

Positivity %: 0.72%

Deaths : 9

Patients on Critical Care: 758 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 10, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 648 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,250,069.

As of Friday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 9,485.

Furthermore, a total of 477,466 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 443,747 in Punjab, 180,564 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,042 in Islamabad, 33,522 in Balochistan, 34,600 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,425 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.

On the other, responding to media reports of a “suspected case” of Omicron variant reported from Karachi, the National Institute of Health (NIH) said, “the sample is not yet confirmed to be Omicron via whole-genome sequencing, which is to be performed after obtaining the sample.”