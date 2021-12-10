ISPR pays tribute to Sowar Muhammad Hussain on his 50th martyrdom anniversary

On Friday, a special tribute has been paid to Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on the anniversary of his martyrdom.

The ISPR took to Twitter to pay tribute the brave son of soil who laid his life to protect the motherland in the 1971 war.

“Tribute to Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan-e- Haider on 50th martyrdom anniversary for his supreme sacrifice in Zafarwal Shakargarh Sector in 1971,” the military media wing tweeted.

It added: “His fearless actions inflicted heavy losses on enemy destroying 16 Indian Tanks thus proving that courage knows no bounds.”

Born on 18 June 1949, Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed was the first foot soldier who received Nishan-e-Haider. He joined Pakistan army as a driver on September 3, 1966 at a very young age of 17 years.

Despite being a driver, he participated in the 1971 war actively and supplied ammunition to army men under intense shelling and direct fire from enemy tanks and infantry.

After fighting valiantly for five days, he was hit by machine-gun fire on the front lines while preventing the enemy soldiers from lying down minefield to target Pakistani side. He received martyrdom at the young age of 22.