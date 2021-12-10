COAS expresses condolence on death of ex-CJSCS: ISPR

On Friday, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and other military officials have expressed sympathy on the death of former CJSCS Gen Shamim Alam Khan.

The ISPR tweeted that the CJCSC, COAS, CNS and CAS express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of the former CJCSC.

They prayed the Almighty may bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Gen Shamim served as the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. His father, Mahboob Alam Khan, was an officer in the Indian Civil Service.

After the partition in 1947, his family moved to Rawalpindi and he joined the Pakistan Army in 1954 which ordered him to attend the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul.

In 1956, he passed out in the class of 14th PMA Long Course from the PMA Kakul.

He joined the Special Service Group (SSG) and was selected to be trained with the United States Army’s Special Forces in Fort Bragg in North Carolina, United States.

He got the Sitara-e-Jurat in in 1966 and later went to the United Kingdom where he attended the British Army’s Staff College.

He served in the 28th Cavalry in the Chamb sector on the western front of the third war with India in 1971.

He was posted an instructor at the Air War College in Islamabad. He served as the Chief of Staff, stationed in Mangla before commanding the independent armoured brigade stationed in Balochistan.