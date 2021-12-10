HEC announces Chinese scholarships to enhance educational cooperation

To extend educational cooperation between China and Pakistan, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has declared scholarships for studies in China for the session 2022-23.

The Chinese Scholarship Council is offering Pakistani students and scholars a chance to study and conduct research in Chinese Universities, the body said.

Qualified applicants can apply for the scholarship for undergraduate/bachelor, master and doctoral/PhD programmes in their respective fields of studies.

Designated Chinese Universities offer a wide variety of academic programmes in Science, Engineering, Agriculture, Medicine, Economics, Legal Studies, Management, Education, History, Literature, Philosophy, and Fine Arts, etc., for scholarship recipients at all levels.

Tuition funds will be comprehensively used by the host university. It may cover education, administration costs, health insurance and expenditures to support student activities. Free university dormitory or accommodation subsidy to each awardee and will also be given a stipend as per China Government Scholarship Programme.

Undergraduate students: CNY 2,500 per month (Min)

Master’s students: CNY 3,000 per month (Min)

PhD students: CNY 3,500 per month (Min)

Travel expenditure would be borne by the scholarship winners themselves. HEC will not facilitate financially.