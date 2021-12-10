First case of Covid’s Omicron variant appears in Pakistan

Pakistan Thursday reported its first suspected case of Omicron variant of coronavirus in Karachi.

A private hospital in Karachi reported the first case of the variant in a 57-year-old female patient who is unvaccinated, confirmed Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho.

The health department, on the other hand, disclosed that the patient had no travel history.

The patient is asymptomatic and has been sent home to isolate. Azra said it could not be said for sure whether the patient was suffering from the Omicron variant or not unless a genomic test was conducted. “We have not yet conducted a genome study but the way the virus is behaving, it seems likely that it is the Omicron variant,” she said.

She said although the Omicron virus spreads rapidly, it has been observed that recent cases of infection in South Africa had not resulted in either severe illnesses or a high number of deaths. Dr Pechuho said it would take between one to two weeks for the genome study to take place, after which it could be said for sure whether the patient had contracted the Omicron variant of the coronavirus or not.

“The virus spreads [rapidly]. This lady is also not vaccinated, which is why I would like to appeal to you all to get both doses of the vaccine,” said the minister.

“For those who are fully vaccinated and it has been six months since, please get yourselves a booster shot,” she urged. “The suspicion is based upon some telltale mutations using PCR but final confirmation comes via whole genome sequencing,” Advisor to the Prime Minister on National Health Dr Faisal Sultan said. Speaking to a local TV channel, Sindh Parliamentary Health Secretary Qasim Siraj Soomro said it was imminent that Omicron would reach Pakistan as flights continue.

“At the international level, several PCR tests were not positive in patients who were later diagnosed with Omicron infection. The new virus is highly mutated.”

The national apex COVID-19 body had already taken measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant in the country and announced a massive vaccination plan that started from Dec 1.

In a meeting of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) held earlier this month, it was decided to inoculate booster shots to immunocompromised people, healthcare workers and those aged over 50 years. The forum had also tightened travel restrictions banning passengers from 15 countries including southern African nations and making COVID-19 testing and vaccination for inbound travelers from Category B countries.

It was also emphasized during the NCOC meeting that the Omicron variant is spreading fast across the globe and the only protection against it is vaccination and following basic SOPs, including the wearing of face masks, practicing social distancing and washing hands. Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Thursday that cases of Omicron so far appear to be “mostly mild”, but cautioned it was still investigating whether the variant could cause severe disease.

“Cases appear to be mostly mild, however, we need to gather more evidence to determine whether the spectrum of disease severity caused by Omicron is different (to) that of all the variants that have been circulating so far,” said Marco Cavaleri, EMA’s head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy.