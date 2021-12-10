Zardari’s remarks against Nawaz ‘unfortunate’

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif Thursday condemned PPP supreme leader Asif Ali Zardari’s statement against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and termed it unfortunate.

Shahbaz tweeted that Nawaz had a firm commitment to the betterment of the country – something which could not be questioned. “Zardari sahib’s statement about Mian Nawaz Sharif is unfortunate. Mian Sahib’s unwavering commitment to Pakistan has always been unquestionable,” he wrote. “Zardari sb. knows the conditions in which MNS had to go abroad. We should refrain from such remarks & work for the greater good of the country.”

In the recent NA-133 by-elections, PML-N’s candidate Shaista Pervez had won, while PPP’s Muhammad Aslam Gill grabbed the second position. Reacting to the election results, Zardari had claimed that when Nawaz came to power, he had shrunk the constituencies, which according to him, led to PPP’s loss. “When it was a larger constituency, Benazir Bhutto had also won from there,” he had said. “The world wants to break Pakistan,” Zardari said during a ceremony, assuring the workers that the PPP would fight against everybody for the sake of the country. “We want to make Pakistan a successful country for generations to come,” he said, adding that a person who was not ready to breathe his last in Pakistan does not have a stake in the decision of the country. “We belong to this land and we will die here,” he reiterated.