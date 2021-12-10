Govt hikes power tariff by Rs 4.74/unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Thursday notified Rs4.74 per unit hike in power tariff on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for October 2021.

The FCA for October 2021 will be charged with the bill of December 2021, which will be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies, except for lifeline customers of all ex-WAPDA distribution companies (XWDISCOs), says a media report. The Rs4.74 increase will put a burden of Rs60 billion on the consumers, including 17% GST, says a news report.

It is pertinent to mention that 10.98 billion units of electricity were sold during October. While effecting the fuel adjustment charges, the concerned XWDISCOs shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order,” the notification read.

Earlier this week, the regulatory authority notified another hike in the price of electricity for Karachi, increasing the rate by Rs3.75 per unit.

The notification said the latest adjustment in the approved tariff for Karachi had been made on account of fuel charges’ adjustment for September, which would be included in the electricity bills for December.