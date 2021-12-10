Punjab governor urges UK MPs to save Afghanistan from deterioration

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that a weak Afghanistan will not be in the interest of the world under any circumstance because in a weak Afghanistan there will be chaos, and law and order situation has the potential to get out of control.

The world must stand with Afghanistan to save it from catastrophe and to protect human lives and promote peace. According to details issued from Governor House Lahore, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, during his visit to the United Kingdom, met with British Secretary of State Sajid Javed, Minister for Technology and Life Sciences Lord Kamal, Mark Eastwood of the British Parliament, Chairman of the Conservative Party Oliver Dadden, Shadow Minister of the Labor Party Lord Ray Colin and Shadow Defense Minister Veron Kakor, MEP Conservative Party Lord Daniel Hannan, and others including Member of the House of Lords Thomas McLaughlin McCoy.

In these meetings, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar discussed various issues including the law and order situation in Afghanistan and the problems facing the people and urged all countries, including the United Kingdom to play their role and work together to establish peace in Afghanistan and provide basic services to the people.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has played an exemplary role for peace in Afghanistan.

Even today Pakistan is with peace because without peace the dream of development in the region including Afghanistan cannot be fulfilled. If the world ignores Afghanistan, it will not only be very dangerous for the region but for the whole world as a whole.

The world should pay attention to Afghanistan and ensure maximum financial support for it without any conditions.

He said that an unstable Afghanistan will never be in the interest of the world as it will create chaos there and the law and order situation may get out of control. Therefore, the people of Afghanistan must be provided with health facilities and food items without any delay. Pakistan has been playing its role for this before and will continue to do so for the protection and peace of humanity there.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that India is committing worse atrocities in Kashmir. The world should also take stern notice of Indian atrocities. Almost Three innocent Kashmiris were martyred today. There is no such thing as human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir. Talking to British Members, Governor Punjab said that there is no doubt that the relations between Pakistan and United Kingdom are getting stronger with each passing day.

The cooperation of the British Government in various sectors including health and education is also welcomed in Pakistan. Pakistan wishes strong and better relations with all countries, he added.