Pakistan needs whole-of-nation approach to end intolerance: Dr Moeed

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday said the country needed a concerted national approach to end intolerance from the society and stigmatize violence or taking law into their hands by extremist factions as a taboo.

The NSA advisor was addressing the session on Importance of Sustainable Development Goals for National Security in the Context of Current Regional Development during the Sustainable Development Conference 2021 Beyond the Pandemic: Leaving No One Behind organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI). Dr. Moeed said the incidents like Sialkot lynching were referred to as acts of extremism whereas it was intolerance that could be in any form and as a society the nation had to seriously work towards its eradication. He added that the Prime Minister and the government were very clear that the state monopoly could never be challenged over violence. It was the society’s responsibility to make “taking law into ones hand” as a taboo so that no individual could dare to do that in the future, he added. The NSA stated that there was no risk of terrorism reemerging in the country as the security authorities and forces have gone undergone a massive capacity buildup which had ensured the defense of the country against all threats.