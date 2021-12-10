IHC seeks assistance from AGP in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought opinion from the Attorney General of Pakistan on the maintainability of the case seeking an appointment of a lawyer to contest the appeal of the Indian spy Kulbhusha Jadhev, after a new legislation introduced by the Parliament. A larger bench of IHC headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the Ministry of Law and Justice seeking to appoint a lawyer to contest the review petition of the Indian spy, in light of the orders of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah pleaded that Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed was busy in Supreme Court and prayed the bench would adjourn the hearing till the next date. On a question, he told the court that an act had been passed by the Parliament but the Attorney General would give arguments regarding it. The court adjourned the next hearing till January 27.













