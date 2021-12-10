Walk held to commemorate ‘International Anti-Corruption Day’

To commemorate the World Anti-Corruption Day with the resolve and commitment to eradicate corruption from the society, an awareness walk was organized by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Larkana division on Thursday.

The walk led by Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio, Deputy Director Anti Corruption Establishment Ghulam Sarwar Abro, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro and was largely participated by Officers of Various Government Departments, social workers, students, teachers, Scouts and others. The walk started from Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana and marched all the important thoroughfares of the Larkana city and concluded in front of Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Library Larkana.

The participants were carrying ply-cards and banners inscribed with slogans demanding the elimination of menace of corruption from the state run institutions. Speaking on the occasion, DC Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio said that the Sindh government is working hard to eradicate corruption. He said that public cooperation was needed in this regard and they should come forward and wherever there was corruption they should cooperate with the government.

“Our doors are open for the people to come to us without any hesitation and inform us about corruption so that we can take the best possible step to eradicate the corruption,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Director Anti Corruption Larkana Ghulam Sarwar Abro said that corruption is a contagious disease and we are working hard to eradicate it. If any person brings a complaint, it should be acted upon and justice should be provided to him without any delay he added.