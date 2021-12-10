IHC dismisses Vawda’s ICA

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed the intra court appeal (ICA) of Senator Faisal Vawda and instructed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide his disqualification case within one month. A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the ICA filed by Faisal Vawda seeking to stop ECP proceeding in his disqualification case. Vawda’s Lawyer Hasnain Ali Chohan contended that the opponent of his client in senate elections had filed a disqualification case on basis of an affidavit submitted to ECP. Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that it was a requirement to submit affidavit along with the nomination papers of the candidate. A person was still ineligible to hold the membership of Parliament if he had submitted a false affidavit even in previous elections, the court remarked. On a query of the bench, the lawyer said that the affidavit submitted by Fasisal Vawda to ECP was correct and his client had told the ECP as well in written form. At this, Justice Farooq asked the lawyer then there was no problem; let the ECP probe affidavit. He remarked that Vawda also didn’t submitted comments in IHC even after one and a half year.













