HHRD trains 24 officials on disaster risk management

The Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) of Pakistan trained its 24 officials from Punjab on Disaster Risk Management (DRM) to sensitize and train them in how to deal with natural disasters, fires, hazard assessment, mitigation, rehabilitation and providing first aid in an emergency situation.

The three-day training was organized by HHRD Emergency Response and Disaster Management programme at its regional office Johar Town J-Block, Lahore.

The closing ceremony in this connection was held here on Thursday at its regional office, Lahore. Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department (Rescue 1122) Dr Rizwan Naseer was the chief guest of the ceremony which was attended by Former Secretary-General Red Crescent, Mr. Tariq Masood Farooqa, Director Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, Regional Manager HHRD, Punjab Sajid Ali Chadhar, Head of Emergency Response Program Asim Khan, Head CS&I Rescue 1122 Ms Deeba Shehnaz, Spokesperson Punjab Rescue 1122 Mr. Farooq Ahmed, renowned columnist, Furrukh Shahbaz Waraich and participants of the training course.

While addressing the participants, Dr. Rizwan Naseer appreciated the HHRD management for organizing the capacity building of their staff on the reduction of disaster risks to prevent damage to human lives. He also praised the efforts of HHRD for the welfare and development of communities in the country. Dr Rizwan Naseer shared his innovative ideas, success stories, hardships faced in the establishment of Rescue 1122. He informed about the reforms brought into Rescue 1122 and above all Service capacity to cope with disasters and emergencies across Pakistan. He also stated departmental roles & responsibilities in case of major disasters & emergencies and extended his full cooperation & departmental support to HHRD. Dr Naseer asserted that trained field staff on DRM would subsequently play a vital role in further training of staff and communities to build a safer Pakistan. He said that a vibrant and well sensitized community can play a vigorous role in disaster risk reduction.

In his remarks, Regional Manager HHRD Sajid Ali thanked the chief guest, distinguished guests, and participants for attending the ceremony. He briefed the chief guest about the establishment of HHRD and its vibrant role, and function in providing relief and development for the vulnerable communities in the country. Sajid Ali said that HHRD has been working in Pakistan Since the devastating earthquake of 2005. He added that HHRD is serving vulnerable communities through its 12 different Programs in all provinces of Pakistan. He hoped that trained staff of HHRD would respond to all types of emergencies along with senior staff in any untoward situations including Floods, Covid-19, earthquakes, and drought Heat waves rain for providing immediate relief to the vulnerable communities.

At the end, Dr Rizwan Naseer gave away the certificates to the participants. Asim Khan Head of Emergency Response Program Presented Honorary Shields as a gesture of thanks to the chief guest on behalf of HHRD.