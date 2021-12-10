Constitution ensures equal rights of every citizen: Dr Mazari

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Thursday gave a special message on International Human Rights Day to be celebrated today (Friday), and said that all human beings are born equal in rights and dignity as fundamental rights have also been ensured in constitution of Pakistan.

In her message on Thursday she said that, we mark Human Rights Day and celebrate the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Pakistan was one of the earliest signatories to the Declaration in 1948. Our constitution too embodies this principle: All human beings are born equal in rights and dignity.

The government has moved beyond rhetoric and proactively removed the barriers marginalized groups face – placing legal reform at the top of its priorities. Over the past year, the Ministry of Human Rights has strengthened human rights legislation in Pakistan by introducing landmark laws on child labor, harassment and domestic violence, the protection of journalists, transgender persons, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities,said in a Press Release issued by MOHR.

She said that Just last week, long-awaited Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act was signed by the President and made into law.