Afghanistan to host Netherlands ODIs in Qatar next month

KABUL: Afghanistan will play three one-day internationals against the Netherlands in Qatar next month, the country’s cricket board announced on Thursday. The ODIs will be part of the International Cricket Council’s Super League, which serves as qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. “Afghanistan will host the Netherlands in three ODIs on January 21, 23 and 25 to be played in Asian Town cricket stadium in Doha, Qatar,” a press release from the Afghanistan Cricket Board said. Nine of the top 10 ranked ODI teams are taking part in the one-day league from which seven teams will qualify for the World Cup, with India getting a direct entry as the hosts. The Netherlands series will be Afghanistan’s second ODI league series after they beat Ireland 3-0 in Abu Dhabi last year. “Afghanistan will also host Australia and Pakistan in the ODI league before travelling to India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for the remaining series,” said the statement. Afghanistan qualified for the 2015 and 2019 50-over World Cups. They also took part in the Twenty20 World Cup in October-November, losing three of their five games and failing to qualify for the semi-finals.













