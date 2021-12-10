Ufone 4G Football Cup Khyber Pakhtunkhwa DFA Mardan, Waziristan Combined move into semifinals

PESHAWAR: DFA Mardan and Waziristan Combined registered decisive victories against their opponents DFA Karak and DFA Bannu respectively to complete the semifinals line up of the ongoing Ufone 4G Football Cup Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Peshawar’s Tehmas Khan Stadium on Thursday. DFA Charsadda and DFA Chitral have already made it to the semifinals. Karak faced Mardan while Bannu played against Waziristan for the coveted semifinal slots. The match between Mardan and Karak remained a sensational spectacle for football enthusiasts present at the venue to catch the action live. The contest witnessed a shift of equilibrium in the 15th minute when Zahoor Khan from Mardan scored the first goal. Karak failed to shake Mardan’s strong defensive line up which continued to dominate the contest thereon. Mardan’s Mahab scored the second and decisive goal in the 70th minute to put his team through to semifinals with 2-0 win. The next match between Bannu and Waziristan proved to be a thorough entertainer. The match started slower however, Waziristan’s Hamid’s sensational goal in the 35th minute had the match pick up the pace. Bannu took their time to respond. Rashid scored an equalizer 62 minutes into the match. Bannu’s Wajid put his team in command of the match by scoring a beautiful goal in the 75th minute but the dominance lasted only a minute. Waziristan player Rehmanullah equalized the scores by scoring in the 76th minute, taking the match to penalties. Waziristan proved to be a better side at this stage and took the match away by 3 against 1.

The semifinals will be played on Friday (today) at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar where Charsadda will fight it out against Mardan at 03:00 PM while Chitral will face off against Waziristan at 5:30 PM under floodlights. The winners will clash in the final on December 11 to decide the winners of the Ufone 4G Football Cup Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The winners of the Ufone 4G Football Cup Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will then face Muslim Club Chaman, the winners of the Balochistan leg of the Cup in a super final on December 12 at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar under floodlights.













