Manchester United’s youngsters held by Young Boys

MANCHESTER: Manchester United were held 1-1 by Young Boys on Wednesday as interim boss Ralf Rangnick blooded a host of youngsters in the Champions League. With United already assured of top spot in Group F, Rangnick rested all of his key players, making 11 changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace in the first game of his reign. Mason Greenwood gave a disjointed United the perfect start, but Fabian Rieder’s long-range strike just before half-time earned a point for the visitors, which was not enough to keep alive their chances of dropping into the Europa League. “I was fully aware before the game that with this team they hadn’t played together,” said Rangnick. “We could’ve score three or four goals but after we conceded the equaliser we were not defending high enough up, not proactive enough and we could also have conceded two or three goals.” Greenwood, 20, was the senior member of a front three also featuring 19-year-olds Amad Diallo and Anthony Elanga.













