Real Madrid into Women’s Champions League last eight

PARIS: Real Madrid made it into the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday but Chelsea still have work to do after last season’s finalists were held to a goalless draw by Juventus. The stalemate in London left Group A in a state of uncertainty ahead of next week’s closing round. Chelsea are on 11 points with Juve lying second on eight. Wolfsburg, also on eight points, are in third place. Wolfsburg, who kept their hopes of qualifying alive with a 3-0 win over Servette, face Chelsea on matchday six. In Group B already-qualified Paris Saint-Germain dished out a 6-0 beating to Ukrainian side Kharkiv to extend their winning run to five and 19 goals without reply. Real Madrid joined them in the last eight after securing the runners-up spot with a 3-0 win over by Breidablik in Iceland.













