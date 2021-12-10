First Oscar-nominated female director Lina Wertmueller passes away

Italian film director Lina Wertmueller, the first woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for directing, has died aged 93, local news media reported on Thursday. Wertmueller, considered the country’s most famous female director, began her career in movies as an assistant to Federico Fellini before going on to become the queen of Italian comedy with a series of films in the 1960s and 1970s. Immediately recognisable with her white spectacles and a vibrant sense of humour, Wertmueller’s long list of films also explored political and social themes, from fascism and sexual violence to class struggle, often featuring a down-on-his-luck everyman character. “Italy mourns the death of Lina Wertmueller, a director whose class and unmistakable style left an everlasting mark on Italian and world cinema,” said Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini. In 1977, Wertmueller broke barriers by becoming the first woman to be nominated for a best directing Oscar, for her tragicomedy “Seven Beauties” about an army deserter during World War II trying to survive his time in a concentration camp.













